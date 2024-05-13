Meditrina Welcomes Senior Vice President of Global Sales to Lead Expansion Efforts and Manage Rapid Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditrina, a leader in gynecologic medical devices, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Ray Gerena, as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. With an extensive career in medical device sales, including a role as Vice President of Sales at Hologic for the GYN surgical division, and a proven track record of driving exponential growth, Ray brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to Meditrina's dynamic team.

Joining Meditrina at a pivotal juncture, Ray steps into his role following a remarkable period of achievement. The company recently marked a record sales month, nearing cash flow positivity and received approval of UKCA Mark, and CE Mark in accordance with Regulation (EU) 20147/745. As the global demand for modern hysteroscopy solutions continues to soar, Meditrina remains at the forefront of transforming women's healthcare with its integrated hysteroscopy system designed for diagnostic and therapeutic gynecology procedures.

"We are delighted to welcome Ray to the team," said Csaba Truckai, Founder and CEO of Meditrina. "His expertise and proven ability to drive results will be instrumental in propelling our growth trajectory and further establishing Meditrina as a key provider of transformative solutions in women's health."

In his new role, Ray will leverage his extensive industry experience to accelerate Meditrina's sales initiatives on a global scale. His strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction will play a pivotal role in driving market penetration and fostering strategic partnerships with healthcare providers worldwide.

In addition to driving sales growth, Ray will oversee the management of Meditrina's rapidly expanding salesforce. This entails implementing scalable strategies to optimize team performance, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, and providing the necessary resources and support to empower sales representatives to excel in their roles.

Ray expressed his enthusiasm about joining Meditrina, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining Meditrina as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales. I am also incredibly eager to collaborate with our talented team to advance our mission of transforming healthcare through groundbreaking solutions. The Aveta System is a leap forward in technology and I feel privileged to be part of its growth as we drive impactful change in the lives of women."

With Ray at the helm of global sales operations, Meditrina is primed to seize emerging market opportunities and cement its reputation as a trailblazer in hysteroscopy innovation.

