Medium and Heavy Motorcycle Sales to Grow 9.9% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for medium and heavy motorcycles is projected to expand 9.9% per annum to nearly 5.5 million units in 2022, well above the average pace for the internal combustion engine (ICE) market as a whole. Segment gains will be driven by multiple trends, including:

rising replacement product demand in North America and Western Europe , following an economic recession during which many consumers delayed major purchases

and , following an economic recession during which many consumers delayed major purchases rapidly increasing demand for more expensive product types in a range of developing nations, including Brazil , China , and India

, , and increasing use of motorcycles for recreational activities globally

formation of motorcycle cultures in many countries, leading to consumers increasingly viewing high-end motorcycles as status symbols

growing availability of medium and heavy motorcycles in many developing nations and the proliferation of financing options

As manufacturers of medium and heavy models continue to build plants in developing economies to take advantage of their lower cost of labor and promote their motorcycles via advertising, exhibits, and motorcycle shows, consumer interest will grow. The rising popularity of motorcycle sports, ranging from touring to racing, will also contribute to segment gains. These and other trends are presented in Global Motorcycles, 9th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

