Medium launches TestNet, Up to 10,000 times faster than Bitcoin

The TestNet at Medium has achieved 100,000 TPS based on the Hyperledger Caliper. Medium's high-speed blockchain starts from Blockchain Processing Unit (BPU). BPU is a completely different process from the existing CPU-driven software acceleration, and the core of the technology is the innovative improvement of blockchain processing speed through dedicated hardware.

According to Medium, the TestNet launch was prepared for security and stability with the participation of Korea University Blockchain Research Institute (Professor Inho Ho), who specializes in information security.

A Medium official said, "The speed of the medium blockchain is currently exceeding 100,000 TPS and 300,000 TPS is expected. We plan to implement 1 million TPS within this year." It will provide 100,000 TPS, which is significantly higher than the blockchain speed."

"Individual participants can realize the speed they had imagined, and the capacity can be adjusted according to their needs." It means that the day is not too soon to experience smart city, which is only seen in movies."

Medium's hardware-based blockchain is currently in talks with blockchain hardware supply contracts with overseas giants, a media official said. According to the medium, the blockchain industry has a common opinion that hardware-based blockchain technology will become the core of the blockchain ecosystem in the future.

SOURCE Medium