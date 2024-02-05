Medius Announces its 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medius Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding successes and innovations by partners across Europe and North America. The 2023 winners are being recognized for delivering transformative solutions and services to customers and for driving exceptional levels of growth. Given that the priority for many businesses in 2023 was financial agility against a backdrop of economic instability, the 2023 winners were assessed based on their ability to help their customers gain control of costs, cash, and compliance through the entire procure-to-pay lifecycle.

Across six categories, each Partner of the Year demonstrated excellence in working with Medius's customers namely in manufacturing, retail, wholesale distribution, and construction and logistics, deploying accelerated digital transformation in finance through Medius technology.

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy, said: "Our Partners of the Year have achieved standout success by helping customers get better financial results - an imperative in a tough economic environment and a competitive differentiator for these organizations. One common attribute among all winners is resilience, helping them drive growth and transformation."

Partner of the Year Award 2023 Winners

Partner of the Year - Exsitec AB

Exsitec AB remains a strong sales partner for Medius, having brought on more than one hundred new business customers onto Medius Spend Management in 2023, while also catering to the needs of existing accounts. In the same year, Exsitec extended its partnership with Medius to support additional ERP integrations. The company provides intelligent IT solutions that simplify and enhance users' everyday workflow, using resource-efficient methods.

North America Partner of the Year - Circular Edge

Circular Edge is being recognized for their exceptional performance as the North America Partner of the Year. Circular Edge expanded their partnership with Medius in 2023 by developing the managed connector for Oracle Fusion and by expanding their practice from JD Edwards to Oracle NetSuite. With these expansions and certifications, Circular Edge will be an extension of Medius's professional services team for Oracle-related services.

EMEA Partner of the Year - M-flow

M-Flow, as Medius's primary partner in Finland, has been recognized as the EMEA Partner of the Year for their remarkable growth across all customer segments within the region in 2023. They have led this growth with their expertise in spend management and e-invoicing, catering to small companies to enterprise organizations. M-Flow's efforts have played a significant role in establishing Medius as the go-to solution for Spend Management.

Technology Partner of the Year - Launchpad Technologies

Launchpad Technologies joined the Medius network as an IPaaS partner and quickly became instrumental in helping simplify software integration and workflow automation for companies across financial, technology, and manufacturing industries.

North America Newcomer of the Year - Equify Advisors

Equify Advisors, the North America Newcomer of the Year, joined the Medius partner community in August and had sales opportunities in September. Their expertise in NetSuite combined with their comprehensive consulting approach to deliver value through process improvement, data quality, and resource efficiency is the right formula for growth.

EMEA Newcomer of the Year - Suitespot / Staria

Suitespot, which was acquired by Staria during 2023 is the EMEA Newcomer of the Year. Based in Sweden, Suitespot provides a variety of services within IT and focuses on digital transformation projects for NetSuite. To meet their prospects' needs within AP, Suitespot enrolled as a Lead partner to Medius and has already found several joint opportunities and is now implementing Netsuite and Medius for AP.

