Medius Appoints Craig Keller as US Vice President of Payment Strategy

News provided by

Medius

02 Nov, 2023, 09:19 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider Spend Management Solutions, today announces the appointment of Craig Keller as Vice President of Payment Strategy.

As Medius' Vice President of Payment Strategy, Keller will drive the organization's optimized digital payments strategy, as well as building strategic value within the buyer-supplier trading partnership by optimizing payment processes and ensuring seamless and efficient financial transactions. 

Keller's appointment is the latest development in a momentous year for Medius, with the acquisition of expense management software company Expensya in July and the opening of the organization's new U.S. headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida in August.

Keller brings over thirty years of experience in strategic sourcing and procurement to Medius, including over twenty years implementing payment solutions as a major component of the strategic sourcing and procurement activities to drive continual improvements. He joins the organization from EverView, where he served as Senior Vice President of Procurement. In this role, Keller managed a $300M spend profile, overseeing and driving cash generation and savings through sourcing and procurement transactions. Prior to EverView, Keller held numerous payments and procurement roles at organizations including Waste Management, HydroChemPSC and NCO Group.

Craig Keller, VP of Payment Strategy, Medius, comments: "Medius' offerings provide a best-in-class solution that is easy to implement and drives immediate value. I'm thrilled to join the team and continue to improve upon the efficiency and effectiveness of Medius' accounts payable offerings, working closely with customers and partners to innovate in line with their needs."

Branden Jenkins, COO, Medius, comments: "The addition of Craig to our team will allow us to upscale our payments strategy, which is the core of our business. His appointment represents a continued investment in our team as we continue to scale and grow as a company. Craig's deep knowledge of the payments space will enable Medius to continue enhancing our offerings and delivering maximum value to our customers."

For more information, please contact: Dan Bird at Fight or Flight, [email protected] / [email protected] +1 (929) 549-3084

SOURCE Medius

