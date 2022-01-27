Medius Appoints Matt Rhodus as VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, announces the appointment of Matt Rhodus as VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives.

Rhodus joins from Oracle NetSuite, where he spent eight years in senior leadership, business development and strategy, and solution sales, rising to Senior Director of Go-To-Market & Strategic Initiatives in March 2019. Prior to that, he led Brand Solutions at IBM for Smarter Commerce & Industry Solutions. His expertise includes business development, sales, and marketing, specializing in SaaS and enterprise software.

In his new role, Rhodus will be responsible for delivering the Go-To-Market strategy for Medius's cross-functional initiatives to include helping establish and grow Medius's robust ecosystem of partnerships with ERP and technology partners around the world. He will be reporting into CSO Branden Jenkins, who joined Medius in August 2021, after the pair first combined at Oracle NetSuite.



Based in St. Louis, Rhodus will work alongside Erik Hammarberg, SVP of Corporate Development & Growth, and Jason Lee, VP of Strategy Operations, who starts at Medius in February. Matt will oversee a team and is immediately looking to hire two Business Development Managers, responsible for EMEA and North America.



Rhodus follows a raft of senior leadership hires – including CEO Jim Lucier, CSO Branden Jenkins, CMO Kim Albrecht, and CRO Jeff Swan – all tasked with growing the business across the globe.



Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "Medius has built significant momentum reinforcing our leadership position in AP automation, and in wider spend management solutions. Matt's expertise across solutions, sales, and business strategy will be critical as we expand Medius's enhanced service offering across our growing customer base. As we pursue our aggressive growth targets in North America, Matt is the perfect addition to the senior team."



Branden Jenkins, CSO of Medius, comments: "Matt's extensive industry knowledge across SaaS and enterprise software is invaluable to us at Medius as we enter the next chapter in the company's growth. Having worked with Matt at Oracle NetSuite, I know he has the right skills, knowledge, and attitude to turn Medius's ambitious vision into reality."



Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategic Initiatives, comments: "In a fast-moving digital and global economy, companies are under pressure to understand, control and optimize spend. The suite of tools Medius offers and the agility and dynamism of the business offers customers real value. Having worked at large industry players, I am excited to take the shackles off in a fast-paced and innovative business like Medius.



"I am relishing the chance to execute the vision that Jim, the management team, and the board have set for the future of the company. I can't wait to drive forward our ambitious go-to-market plans for North America, and to continue to build relationships with strategic partners, while staying laser-focused on our customers' needs."

