Medius Pay transforms the payments process

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While many Accounts Payable departments deploy automation to streamline invoice processing, significant inefficiencies still exist in the "last mile" of the AP process: payments. Complex processes across multiple payment methods are both costly and carry a higher risk of error or fraud.

Medius supports customers in eliminating these inefficiencies with its launch of Medius Pay, an end-to-end payment automation solution. Medius Pay and its partner, B2B payment automation expert Nvoicepay, work to simplify, automate, and optimize the payment process. This solution has the potential to result in cost savings and reduced risk exposure.

Embedded within the Medius Spend Management suite, and fully integrated with Medius AP Automation, Medius Pay provides a single, secure channel for supplier payments, helping to simplify the end-to-end invoice-to-pay lifecycle, from receipt of supplier invoice to final settlement. The seamless process can help deliver control and transparency, with straightforward real-time reconciliation and a simplified payment execution process which is fully auditable.

Medius customers will benefit from a fully integrated invoice-to-pay solution that offers:

Simplified payment automation with exceptional user experience

Guaranteed and insured payment delivery

Reduced risk of error or fraud with manual process elimination

Fully managed supplier setup and onboarding with ongoing enablement

"Many organizations understand the benefits of payment optimization but are limited by internal tools and organisational bandwidth to effectively modernize payment processing," said Per Åkerberg, Medius CEO. With our easy-to-deploy solution we can assist in eliminating cost and complexity from existing processes to allow businesses to confidently move forward with payment process modernization."

