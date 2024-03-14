Medius Promotes Dan Andersson to New Chief Services Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of AP automation and wider Spend Management solutions, today announces the promotion of Dan Andersson from Chief Delivery Officer to Chief Services Officer.

Upon joining Medius in 2019, Andersson served as the VP of Professional Services for North America, later being promoted to Chief Delivery Officer in 2020 where he has overseen professional services including the global resources responsible for implementing Medius solutions to customers. As CDO, Andersson also oversaw the Elevate Advisory services, providing adoption and optimization services to existing customers.

In Andersson's expanded role as Chief Services Officer, he adds the global customer support team to his areas of responsibility, ensuring a seamless onboarding, optimization, and on-going support experience for customers. Under Andersson's leadership, the Medius Elevate Advisory services have grown by more than 80% and the global delivery team has a CSAT (customer satisfaction) score of more than 90% – illustrating Medius's commitment to customer success.

Andersson brings more than thirty years of experience in the software and spend management industries across Europe and the Americas. Before joining Medius, he led professional services and customer support departments at companies including ReadSoft, Lexmark and Kofax.

Dan Andersson, Chief Services Officer, Medius, comments: "Medius is committed to providing customers with the right solutions in spend management and AP offerings across a wide range of industries. As the Chief Services Officer, I'm thrilled to incorporate an AI-driven approach to customer success, utilizing the latest technologies to optimize and streamline the delivery process."

Branden Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer, Medius, comments: "During a momentous time for growth at Medius, we are proud to announce Dan's new role as Chief Services Officer. His continued dedication and leadership across the professional services and customer support teams has been instrumental in fostering strong client relationships."

