MediusGo expands their product suite with an expense management tool

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediusGo, and partner Findity, expand their collaboration by launching MediusGo Expense in the US. The smart app is built to automate and simplify the expense claim process for businesses, employees and accountants alike. The solution is embedded in MediusGo's platform for AP workflows and creates a holistic and seamless user experience.

"MediusGo is a new player on the US market, and to be able to stand out amongst the competitors and gain customers trust we need to offer a solution that provides even more value. That is why adding on a great expense management tool is the right way to go." Anna Leo, VP MediusGo North America.

With proven success in the Nordics, the well-reputable expense solution is set to streamline the expense experience for customers in the US. With MediusGo Expense, it's easy to automate and manage all types of expenses, like entertainment, per diems, mileages and allowances, in one easy-to-use app. With the ever-changing working climate, it becomes more and more important that you can create, submit, and approve expense reports in a simple manner.

Together, MediusGo and Findity expand their successful partnership to provide best-in-class expense management for the US market.

"We are looking forward to presenting our partnership with Findity here in the US, we have one of the best AP automation solutions out there, and with adding expense management to the mix by partnering with Findity will make it even better." Anna Leo, VP MediusGo North America."We are very pleased to extend our already successful partnership with MediusGo for the US market. We have over the years developed a strong partnership in the Nordics, and with MediusGo Expense, we're excited to automate and streamline the expense experience for US business." Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity

