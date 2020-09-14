Medivant Healthcare Donates 5,000 Vials of Lidocaine Single Dose Injectables to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Following Devastation Caused by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivant Healthcare, the nation's newest and most advanced generic drug manufacturer, announced today that they have donated 5,000 vials of Lidocaine 1% Single Dose Injectables to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital following the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura. Currently, Lidocaine is one of the most essential generic drugs needed to sustain US Hospital Emergency Rooms and ICUs.

The Category 4 Hurricane made landfall in Louisiana last month as one of the strongest storms on record, bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash-flooding to the Gulf Coast. The storm left six people dead in Louisiana and countless injured.

Immediate access to Lidocaine and other life-saving drugs has proven to be critical as hospitals throughout the US have already reported widespread medication shortages that were even further perpetuated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"'Generic Medicine Made in the USA, For the USA', is not just our slogan, it's what we do on a daily basis," says Founder of Medivant Healthcare, Viraj Gandhi.

"Being located in Arizona, we are able to deliver our generics anywhere in the US, within a day or two. When tragedy hits our nation, such as Covid-19, Natural Disasters and other Perils, we don't just sell, we give. Our hearts go out to those who are suffering from the devastation in Lake Charles, due to Hurricane Laura. We hope our donation makes a difference, helping the hospital, their patients and their families in the community."

Government officials have already been on an accelerated mission to bring the production of life-saving medicines back to American soil and away from China. Today, Medivant Healthcare proved just how critical it is to have a US Supply chain. Medivant Healthcare remains committed to manufacturing top quality, low costing generics in the USA for the USA.

With a manufacturing capability of up to 80,000 vials of generic drugs a day, Medivant Healthcare prides themselves on having high output, high quality, low costing US made generics. This is accomplished at Medivant Healthcare's state of the art, single line, automated facility, which follows cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing guidelines, far and above current production requirements in the US.

Medivant exclusively serves US hospitals, hospital groups, surgical centers, doctors' offices and emergency centers. It is a business-to-business model with no direct to consumer sales.

