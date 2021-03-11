Medivico Continues Its Mission to Combat PPE Shortages and Delivery of Counterfeit Product Upon First Anniversary

MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivico , a health and medical supply company delivering the highest quality products from certified manufacturers around the world, celebrates its first anniversary this month. Founded in March 2020 by Arnold Thorstad, Roberto Delli, Jay Ajmera and Nicolas Isopo in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global PPE shortage, Medivico is the newest company within Invico , an international network of visionary and supply chain companies. Since then, Medivico has provided millions of PPE and medical supplies to government and healthcare institutions nationwide, ensuring essential workers can safely do their jobs.

Following years of experience operating global supply chains, Medivico quickly became a trusted and reliable medical supplier in the United States. The team navigated a complicated logistics process as the world endured an unprecedented shortage of shipping transportation by at least 30 percent due to an equally unprecedented increase in consumer goods spending. Managing the high demand and low supply became integral to Medivico's day-to-day strategy and, in turn, increased Invico's buying power with the ability to capture the best prices to procure transportation. Additionally, Medivico donated thousands of supplies to renowned hospitals and government entities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the State of Illinois, Advocate Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital in Chicago.

"Being a new supplier in the industry proved challenging and involved significant trust building," said Thorstad, co-founder and President of Medivico and Invico. "Our ability to immediately leverage our supply chain experience and networks gave us a head start, and ultimately execute on qualified PPE deliveries, providing new and repeat buyers."

Looking ahead, Medivico will continue growing its supply and customer base to support healthcare and essential workers through COVID-19 and beyond. As the vaccine is administered globally, the number of postponed or elective surgeries will return to normal and people will begin their routine doctor's visits, leading to additional healthcare supply needs.

Medivico products are sourced from several countries worldwide through manufacturing facilities that hold only the highest standards and certifications to meet the needs of medical and essential workers. Products available include N95 respirators, masks, gloves, gowns, disinfectants, sanitizers and more. For more information, visit www.medivico.com .

