Medivir 2019 Annual Report Published

The development in 2019 shows that the reorganization and refocus that was initiated at the end of 2018 was right for Medivir. Today we are an agile and efficient development company with the ability to use our resources where we can create the greatest value. We continued to make progress with our proprietary and wholly owned candidate drug MIV-818 for liver cancer, and we entered 2020 with a clear and targeted focus on the continued clinical development of this exciting project.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

