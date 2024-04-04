Medivir 2023 Annual Report published

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Annual Report for 2023 now is available at the company's website: www.medivir.com.

In the fall of 2023, very promising data from the ongoing phase 1b/2a study with Medivir's spearhead project fostrox in combination with Lenvima® were presented. The combination has shown continued improved clinical benefit in patients with advanced primary liver cancer (HCC) and at ASCO-GI in January 2024, data were presented showing further increases in the proportion of patients achieving a clinically relevant reduction in their liver tumor and patients staying on treatment longer with stopped tumor growth. This attracted very strong interest and the data has improved further in the first quarter of 2024.

The clear clinical benefit and great medical need present an opportunity to accelerate the clinical development of fostrox with the ambition of becoming the first approved pharmaceutical therapy for the second-line treatment of HCC, a market worth ~$2.5 billion annually. These efforts to bring fostrox closer to potentially accelerated approval are Medivir's absolute focus in the continued clinical development. In addition to fostrox, which is carried out by the company, several of the projects that Medivir has licensed out to partners will also enter the clinical phase in 2024.

This and much more can be found in Medivir's Annual Report 2023, published today at the website;

https://www.medivir.com/investors/reports#FinancialReports2023

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-2023-annual-report-published,c3956627

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3956627/2712076.pdf Annual Report 2023 (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/652/3956627/94d90d6aaa5efda3.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir