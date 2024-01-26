Medivir announces the outcome of the directed share issue which was announced on 22 January 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7,547,170 shares were issued, and all shares have been subscribed for by and allotted to Hallberg Management AB in accordance with the resolution regarding the share issue. The subscription price was SEK 2.65 which means that Medivir receives issue proceeds of approximately SEK 20 million before deductions of costs related to the issue. For more information about the directed issue, see the separate press release published on 22 January 2024.

For additional information, please contact;

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor set out above at the publication of this press release.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3916204/2564859.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir