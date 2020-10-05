STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announced today it has appointed Dr. Tom Morris as interim Chief Medical Officer effective October 5, 2020. Dr. Morris will report to CEO Yilmaz Mahshid and join the Medivir Executive Team.

Tom Morris has more than 20 years of experience within drug development, mostly in oncology. Previously employed at Medeval Ltd and more recently at AstraZeneca. He has overseen the clinical development of several global drug programs, interacting with regulatory agencies, external clinical experts and academic groups worldwide.

Dr. Morris holds a BSc in Physiology from the University of Wales, medical degrees from the University of Wales College of Medicine and Master of Laws degree from Cardiff Law School. Currently a fellow and Board member of The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, a former chair of its Ethical Issues committee and a member of its Professional Standards Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Dr Yilmaz Mahshid

CEO

Medivir AB

phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-appoints-dr--tom-morris-as-interim-chief-medical-officer,c3210320

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3210320/1314850.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir