Medivir appoints Magnus Christensen as interim CEO

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announced today that its Board of Directors appoints Magnus Christensen, the company's CFO, as interim CEO of Medivir. Magnus has been CFO of the company since 2019 and will take up his new role in connection with Medivir's Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2021. Magnus will in parallel retain his role as CFO.

As previously communicated, Yilmaz Mahshid will leave his position as CEO at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. Medivir's nomination committe proposes that Yilmaz Mahshid is elected new board member at the AGM. The Board has initiated the recruitment process for a new CEO.

- Magnus Christensen has been a central and very important member of Medivir's management during an exciting and dynamic period for the company. I am very confident that Magnus and the team at Medivir will continue to run the company in the best way. At the same time, the recruitment process for a new CEO is underway, says Medivir's Chairman of the Board Helena Levander.

For additional information, please contact

Helena Levander, Chairman of the Board

Telephone +46 70 817 97 88

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-appoints-magnus-christensen-as-interim-ceo,c3326929

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3326929/1402519.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir