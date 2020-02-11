Medivir Invites to R&D Day on March 2, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) invites investors, analysts and the media to an R&D Day in Stockholm, Monday March 2, 2020, at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The presentations will, among other things, address new clinical results from the phase Ia study with MIV-818 in liver cancer patients. Members of Medivir's management team and Professor Jeff Evans, Director of the Institute of Cancer Sciences at the University of Glasgow, will give presentations.

The meeting will be held at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm, on March 2 at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

To register now, send an e-mail to: info@cordcom.se

A formal invitation with a full program will be sent out and be available on www.medivir.se.

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to benefit patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

For further information, please contact:

Uli Hacksell

CEO

Medivir AB

Phone: +46-(0)8-5468-3100

