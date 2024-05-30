STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ: MVIR) (STOCKHOLM: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announces that the company will participate at Redeye Growth Day, today May 30, 2024.

CEO Jens Lindberg will present updated data from the ongoing phase 1b/2a clinical study with fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) and the development plans moving forward at 09.40 CET.

The presentation is live broadcasted and can be followed at the event page, where the replay and the presentations will be available afterwards; https://www.redeye.se/events/981085/redeye-growth-day-2024

The presentation will also be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a smart, targeted chemotherapy designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-to-present-at-redeye-growth-day,c3991569

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3991569/2833364.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir