Medivir to Present at the 2019 BIO International Convention

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that the company will participate at the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, US. The presentation will take place at 11.30am local time on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Christina Herder, EVP Strategic Business Development, will present the developments in the company's project portfolio.

The presentation will be available via Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

