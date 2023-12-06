Medivir to present at the Carlsquare Equity Research Investor Day

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announces that the company will present at the Carlsquare Equity Research Investor Day, today December 6, 2023.

CEO Jens Lindberg will present at 14.30 CET, with focus on the latest developments and the company's future plans. This will include, among other things, the company's rights issue and how it aims to ensure the highest possible speed and momentum in the development program for fostrox with the aim of starting a pivotal phase 2b study in 2024.

The presentation is live broadcasted and can be followed at the event page;

Carlsquare | Investor Day - Life Science - YouTube

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3888974/2476730.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir