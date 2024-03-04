Medivir to present at the Life Science Day in Gothenburg on March 6

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announces that the company will participate at the Life Science Day in Gothenburg on March 6, 2024.

CEO Jens Lindberg will present Medivir with focus on data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial with fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) and how these data enable an acceleration of fostrox's development program.

Medivir's presentation starts at 09.45 CET and can be viewed live on www.lifesciencedagen.se. The presentation will later be posted on this website and on YouTube.

The Life Science Day in Gothenburg is arranged for the eighth time. Those who want to participate physically in the event, which takes place at Wallenberg Conference Center, Sahlgrenska Academy, at Medicinareberget in Gothenburg, must register on www.lifesciencedagen.se no later than March 4.

After the meeting, the presentation will also be available on Medivir's website www.medivir.se.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

