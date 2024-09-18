Medivir to present at the Pareto Securities Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, today announces that the company will present at the Pareto Securities Healthcare Conference tomorrow, September 19.

CEO Jens Lindberg will provide an update on the mature and detailed data from the phase 1b/2a study with fostrox-+ Lenvima® in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) recently presented at the ESMO conference.

The presentation will be available on Medivir's website after the meeting.

For more information about the event, please visit www.paretosec.com

For additional information, please contact;
Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: [email protected]

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a drug candidate designed to selectively treat cancer cells in the liver and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

