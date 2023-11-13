Medivir to present clinical data at ASCO-GI with fostrox + Lenvima in HCC and shares positive response from Type D meeting with FDA

News provided by

Medivir

13 Nov, 2023, 03:49 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that clinical data from the ongoing phase 1b/2a study of in fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) in combination with Lenvima® (lenvatinib) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), will be presented at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 18-20, 2024 in San Francisco, USA.

The abstract, titled "First safety and efficacy data from phase Ib/IIa study of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox, MIV-818) in combination with lenvatinib in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)" will be presented by Dr. Maria Reig, Director of the Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer (BCLC) and the Liver Oncology Unit at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona in Spain. The presentation will include updated safety and independently reviewed efficacy data regarding the clinical benefit of fostrox in combination with Lenvima, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

Medivir furthermore announces that interactions with the FDA regarding fostrox's clinical development plan have intensified with a first Type D meeting with a positive response regarding critical elements of the design for the planned phase 2b study. The finalization of the study design will take place in connection with an upcoming Type C meeting to enable study start in 2024. The goal of the upcoming study, as previously communicated, is to apply for accelerated approval.

-    "In this phase 1b/2a study, the fostrox + Lenvima combination has shown a good safety profile and promising tumor control in second-line HCC, and we confidently look forward to presenting these data at ASCO-GI. Despite some success with first-line immunotherapy, patients with HCC have a poor prognosis and effective second-line treatment options are lacking. The data from this study, combined with the great medical need, opens the possibility of an accelerated approval path, which is why we are now planning for a pivotal, randomized phase 2b study. The FDA's response at our Type D meeting was a positive step towards our ambition to give this vulnerable patient group access to fostrox as a new treatment option.", says Pia Baumann, CMO at Medivir.

The abstract and the poster will be available on Medivir's website after the presentation.

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: [email protected]

About fostrox

Fostrox is a type of smart chemotherapy that delivers the cell-killing compound selectively to the tumor while minimizing the harmful effect on normal cells. This is achieved by coupling an active chemotherapy (troxacitabine) with a prodrug tail. The prodrug design enables fostrox to be administered orally and travel directly to the liver where the active substance is released locally in the liver. With this unique mechanism, fostrox has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug that can help patients with various types of liver cancer. A phase 1b monotherapy study with fostrox has been completed and a phase 1b/2a combination study in HCC is ongoing.

About primary liver cancer
Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are approximately 660,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year globally and current five-year survival is less than 20 percent1). HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need. 

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

1)    Rumgay et al.,European Journal of Cancer 2022 vol.161, 108-118.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Medivir

Also from this source

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Medivir AB (publ)

The shareholders in Medivir AB (publ) reg. no. 556238-4361 (the "Company") are hereby convened to the extraordinary general meeting, which will be...

MEDIVIR AB - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2023

Updated data show that the combination fostrox + Lenvima® provides improved clinical efficacy compared to Lenvima study data alone in second-line HCC ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.