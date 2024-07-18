Medivir to present updated clinical data for fostrox + Lenvima in HCC at ESMO Conference in September

STOCKHOLM , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (NASDAQ: MVIR) (STOCKHOLM: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that updated data from the phase 1b/2a study of fostrox (fostroxacitabine) in combination with Lenvima® (lenvatinib) for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona, September 13-17, 2024.

The abstract, titled "Fostrox (fostroxacitabine bralpamide) plus lenvatinib in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progressed on immunotherapy combinations. Results from a multi-center phase 1b/2a study." will be presented by Dr Hong Jae Chon, CHA Bundang Medical Center in Korea.

Updated clinical data from the ongoing phase 1b/2a study with fostrox in combination with Lenvima. will be presented. As patients are able to stay on treatment long-term, it enables a detailed update on the safety and tolerability profile and how it evolves over time. The presentation will also include additional updates on efficacy endpoints.

The poster will be available on Medivir's website after the presentation.

About fostrox

Fostrox is a liver-targeted inhibitor of DNA replication that delivers the cell-killing compound selectively to the tumor while minimizing the harmful effect on normal cells. This is achieved by coupling an active chemotherapy (troxacitabine) with a prodrug tail. This design enables fostrox to be administered orally and travel directly to the liver where the active substance is released locally in the liver. With this unique mechanism, fostrox has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug that can help patients with various types of liver cancer. A phase 1b monotherapy study with fostrox has been completed and a phase 1b/2a combination study in HCC is ongoing where it has shown encouraging anti-cancer efficacy with a good safety and tolerability profile.

About primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver and it is the fastest growing cancer in the USA. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are approximately 660,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year globally and current five-year survival is less than 20 percent1,2. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a smart, targeted chemotherapy designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

