Medivir's patent application for fostrox approved in China

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announces today that the company's patent application, covering both substance claims for fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) and its use for liver cancer treatment, has recently been approved by the Chinese patent authority.



Corresponding patents have already been granted in the USA, the EU, Japan and a large number of other countries, mainly in Asia. The patent is valid until 2035 with extensions of up to 5 years expected in key markets. Primary liver cancer (HCC) is one of the most common forms of cancer with over 800,0001) new patients globally per year. More than 50% of these are estimated to be in China

"This important patent approval in the largest HCC market, combined with our exciting clinical data from the ongoing phase 1b/2a study with fostrox, are key components to enable in-depth discussions with potential partners in China and other countries in Asia," says Jens Lindberg, CEO at Medivir.



For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

About fostrox

Fostrox is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. Fostrox has completed a phase 1b monotherapy study, and a combination study in HCC currently ongoing.

About primary liver cancer

Primary liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common cancer that arises in the liver. Although existing therapies for advanced HCC can extend the lives of patients, treatment benefits are insufficient and death rates remain high. There are 42,000 patients diagnosed with primary liver cancer per year in the US and current five-year survival is

11 percent. HCC is a heterogeneous disease with diverse etiologies, and lacks defining mutations observed in many other cancers. This has contributed to the lack of success of molecularly targeted agents in HCC. The limited overall benefit, taken together with the poor overall prognosis for patients with intermediate and advanced HCC, results in a large unmet medical need.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

1) Singal et al., Journal of Hepatology 2020 vol.72, 250-261.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3789484/2137020.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Medivir