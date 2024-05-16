Medivis Named Among Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for AR Surgical Technology

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivis, a medical technology company with the mission to establish augmented reality as the new standard in surgical navigation, has been distinguished by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2024 , securing a position in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality category. This recognition is part of Fast Company's annual listing, which highlights organizations leading the charge in innovation and setting benchmarks across various sectors of the global economy.

Medivis SurgicalAR: Augmented Reality in the Operating Room

The company was chosen from an extensive pool of thousands of contenders, a testament to its unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of care. This comes after Medivis was named TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023 .

Medivis leverages AR, AI and computer vision to help bring accuracy and precision to surgeries. The company's flagship innovation, SurgicalAR, represents a leap forward in surgical technology, translating complex 2D medical imaging such as MRIs and CTs into 3D visualizations to help enhance surgical accuracy and patient outcomes, reducing operational risks. This groundbreaking approach helps enhance the surgeon's understanding during complex procedures.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in Most Innovative Companies give me plenty of hope about the future."

"This recognition honors our team's contributions on the edge of spatial computing in healthcare, as well as the contributions of our many collaborators, and the legacy of pioneers in computer vision, graphics and AI," said Dr. Christopher Morley, President and co-founder. "Merging augmented reality with medical imaging and computer-assisted surgery marks a transformative era in real-time decision making, and a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare technology. The macro-trends are clear, and our commitment to making augmented reality a standard of care is at the center of what lies ahead."

About Medivis

Medivis is a medical technology company founded in 2016 by physicians and engineers in New York City. The company is dedicated to advancing surgical care with the latest breakthroughs in augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

For more information, please visit http://www.medivis.com.

