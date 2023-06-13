Medivis Raises $20M Series A to Advance Surgery with Augmented Reality

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivis, a medical technology company with the mission to establish augmented reality as the new standard in surgical navigation, announced a $20 million Series A funding round led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Initialized Capital and Mayo Clinic. Additional investors include Bob Iger, Kevin Durant, Dr. Robert Spetzler, Hugo Barra and Coalition Operators.

Headquartered in New York City, Medivis has partnered with the nation's leading medical centers including MD Anderson Cancer Center, Providence Health, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. The company has also announced an expanded partnership with the Veterans Health Administration, the nation's largest integrated health system. The fundraise will be used to scale engineering, obtain regulatory clearances and globally commercialize across multiple specialties including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, interventional radiology and reconstructive surgery.

"We started Medivis to usher in a new visual era for medicine through augmented reality. Over the last seven years, we have been creating technology to grant clinicians unprecedented visual guidance during surgical procedures. Ultimately, this technology will facilitate safer procedural care for patients around the world. We are thrilled to have the support of these incredible investors as we continue our journey," said Dr. Osamah Choudhry, Co-Founder and Neurosurgeon.

"The practice of medicine and the outcomes of people under our care, depend on our ability to gather and utilize data," said Dr. Christopher Morley, Co-Founder and Radiologist. "Spatial computing will change every industry, but none more importantly than healthcare, where it will advance the way we perform a wide range of routine and complex interventions. Our partnerships speak to how far the technology has come, the growing market adoption and the paths we see ahead to profound value creation."

Kareem Zaki, a general partner at Thrive Capital, added: "From our first meeting, we've been impressed by the team's vision and ambition to revolutionize medical imaging. We believe that Medivis has the potential to set a new standard for surgical navigation and we're excited to partner with them as they enter their next stage of growth."

ABOUT MEDIVIS
Medivis is a medical technology company founded in 2016 by physicians and engineers in New York City. The company is dedicated to advancing surgical care with the latest breakthroughs in augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

For more information, please visit http://www.medivis.com.

NOTE
Bob Iger invested prior to his return to Disney. Kevin Durant as part of Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V.

