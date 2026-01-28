MediVisuals + High Impact Acquires Jury Impressions to Expand Litigation Impact Through Integrated Visual Strategy and Trial Jury Research

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediVisuals + High Impact, a leading provider of visual demonstratives, today announced the acquisition of Jury Impressions . Founded by renowned trial attorney Irv Cantor, Jury Impressions is a jury research company that expands MediVisuals + High Impact's offering to include in-depth focus groups and surveys that deliver the best results for lawyers and their cases.

Irv Cantor, Founder of Jury Impressions

This acquisition strengthens MediVisuals + High Impact's litigation support services by integrating jury research and insights with its existing visual demonstratives and courtroom presentations. The combined offering provides legal teams with a unified platform to test arguments, refine case themes, and present complex information.

"Visual storytelling is a cornerstone of effective litigation, but understanding how jurors interpret your narrative elevates strategy to a new level," said James Pickren, CEO of MediVisuals + High Impact. "With Jury Impressions, we will now provide law firms with a solution that blends rigorous jury research with award-winning visuals and interactive media to deepen juror comprehension and strengthen persuasion at every phase of litigation."

MediVisuals + High Impact has built its reputation on helping legal professionals convey complex subject matter through visual media like 3D medical and forensic animations, medical trial exhibits, interactive presentations, and demonstrative graphics. The addition of Jury Impressions enhances this capability by integrating structured insights into how jurors respond to case narratives and themes under simulated trial conditions.

"Jury Impressions is designed by trial lawyers for trial lawyers to provide the juror feedback vital to ultimate success," said Mr. Cantor. "By joining forces with MediVisuals + High Impact, we are building on our decades of mock jury experience, while expanding the tools and strategies available to trial teams seeking deeper jury insight and stronger courtroom impact."

For more information, visit: www.highimpact.com/jury-impressions

About MediVisuals + High Impact

MediVisuals + High Impact is a full-service illustration, animation, and visual strategy company that creates compelling visual content to simplify complex technical, medical, and forensic information for litigation and communication purposes.

About Jury Impressions

Jury Impressions is a full-service jury research firm founded by trial attorney Irvin Cantor. For more than four decades, the firm has helped fellow trial lawyers understand juror perceptions to make strategic decisions designed to maximize the result of significant cases.

