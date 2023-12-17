Mediwave Unveils World's First Mixed Reality & AI-Powered Connected Ambulance

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development, Mediwave, the digital healthcare arm of Wavenet, headquartered in Singapore, partners with 1990 Suwa Seriya, Sri Lanka's national pre-hospital emergency ambulance service, to elevate life-enhancing emergency care through Mixed Reality and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Together, a fully Connected Ambulance, powered by Mediwave's integrated Emergency Response Suite was launched in Sri Lanka.

Mediwave's Emergency Response Suite automates and enhances the efficiency of the emergency healthcare ecosystem by digitising critical processes, ensuring swift response times, while delivering specialised care remotely along with Microsoft HoloLens. With latest communication equipment, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) can remotely connect with the Physician at the Emergency Command and Control Centre (ECCC), monitor vital signs, and provide specialised care before reaching the hospital, enhancing care during the golden hour of medical emergencies.

1990 Suwa Seriya boasts of an impressive response time of 11 minutes and 38 seconds for medical emergencies, surpassing some developed countries. Emergency service personnel undergo training using AR simulations and are equipped with information to handle special emergencies. Moreover, the system employs a speech-to-text, AI-powered transcriber by Mediwave, to digitise Electronic Patient Care Records (ePCR), eliminating delays in Emergency Treatment Units and minimising human error.

"We take pride in powering Sri Lanka's sole pre-hospital emergency ambulance service, 1990 Suwa Seriya. With a legacy of success and collaboration with health industry veterans, we are at the intersection of AR and AI. The heartbeat of our pioneering efforts is the first-of-its-kind Emergency Response Suite, seamlessly elevating the efficiency of emergency services," stated Mediwave, Chief Executive Officer, Suren Pinto.

At the launch event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Health Minister, Hon. (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana stated, "Our national emergency ambulance service operates a fleet of 322 ambulances. Our commitment extends to expanding this service further with life-enhancing technology to make emergency healthcare accessible."

This initiative marks a paradigm shift in pre-hospital emergency management and set a precedent for effective emergency response systems, showcasing the transformative potential of AI and Mixed Reality on a global scale.

