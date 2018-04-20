Medizone International Announces Commencement of Involuntary Bankruptcy Proceedings Against the Company

About Medizone International, Inc.

Medizone International, Inc. is focused on commercializing the AsepticSure® System, a superior disinfectant technology compared to conventional systems or practices. The company developed the AsepticSure® System to combine oxidative compounds (O 3 and H 2 O 2 ) to produce a unique mixture of free radicals (H 2 O 3 known as trioxidane) with much higher oxidative potential than ozone or hydrogen peroxide alone. After securing broad IP protection for the use of trioxidane for both healthcare and non-healthcare facility disinfecting systems and bioterrorism applications, Medizone released its AsepticSure® System for use in Canada, and several other global markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that government and international agencies and organizations may not adopt our system, global economic conditions generally, government regulation, manufacturing and marketing risks, adverse publicity risks, risks associated with our entry into the U.S. and other markets, expansion and operations. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For press information on Medizone International, please contact:

John Pentony, Investor and Media Relations

Medizone International, Inc.

T: 269-202-5020

E: j.pentony@medizoneint.com

For more information, visit:

www.medizoneint.com

Email: operations@medizoneint.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medizone-international-announces-commencement-of-involuntary-bankruptcy-proceedings-against-the-company-300633657.html

SOURCE Medizone International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medizoneint.com

