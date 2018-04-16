Medizone International Comments On CDC Report Regarding Superbug Pathogens

Medizone International, Inc. (OTCQB: MZEI), is offering the use of its AsepticSure® disinfectant system in the wake of an April 3 report by the CDC of finding more than 220 instances of germs with "unusual" antibiotic resistance in the U.S., including those that can't be killed by all or most antibiotics. Studies that supported the US EPA approval for the AsepticSure® disinfectant system and other real-world validation tests have shown that treatment of non-clinical environmental spaces with AsepticSure® can remove 99.9999% of pathogens, including superbugs like MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), CDI (Clostridium difficile infection), and CRE (Carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae), from the treated area without the use of other chemicals or disinfectants.

The system has previously been successfully used in a variety of facilities, including athletic facilities, medicinal cannabis growth rooms, methamphetamine contaminated buildings and other facilities requiring a high level (99.9999%) reduction of pathogens. The system has demonstrated reduction of bacteria, viruses and mold through multiple validation uses in these nonmedical locations without any harmful impact on electronics, equipment, or other items within the treated rooms.

"We are currently offering selective no cost use of the AsepticSure® system for an extended period of time because levels of these pathogens remain at a challenging level for many facilities throughout the U.S.," said David A. Dodd, the Chief Executive Officer of Medizone. "The continued significant increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as well as other pathogens will only make the situation worse. As a result, the safety for exposed persons is potentially at risk. Our goal is to validate AsepticSure® as a leading solution to reducing exposure to these deadly pathogens in a variety of facility environments."

"The promising news is that our technology provides a disinfecting performance at an unprecedented level," added Dodd. "And, in some situations, after using our system a single time, we've not seen regrowth to a meaningful level for up to a year following the AsepticSure® treatment. Currently, we are also conducting the testing in support of a filing for FDA clearance as a medical device, which, if successful, will further differentiate and validate AsepticSure®."

About Medizone International, Inc.

Medizone International, Inc. is focused on commercializing the AsepticSure® System, a superior disinfectant technology compared to conventional systems or practices. The company developed the AsepticSure System to combine oxidative compounds (O 3 and H 2 O 2 ) to produce a unique mixture of free radicals (H 2 O 3 known as trioxidane) with much higher oxidative potential than ozone or hydrogen peroxide alone. After securing broad IP protection for the use of trioxidane for both healthcare and non-healthcare facility disinfecting systems and bioterrorism applications, Medizone released its AsepticSure® System, which is U.S. EPA-approved and has received a CE mark, which indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that government and international agencies and organizations may not adopt our system, global economic conditions generally, government regulation, manufacturing and marketing risks, adverse publicity risks, risks associated with our entry into the U.S. and other markets, expansion and operations. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For press information on Medizone International, please contact:

Gary Hanauer, Media Contact

510-686-1238

garyhanauer@gmail.com

John Pentony, Investor Relations

Medizone International, Inc.

269-202-5020

j.pentony@medizoneint.com

For more information, visit:

www.medizoneint.com

Email: operations@medizoneint.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medizone-international-comments-on-cdc-report-regarding-superbug-pathogens-300630235.html

SOURCE Medizone International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medizoneint.com

