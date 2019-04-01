MedLabs Awarded CAP Accreditation and Enters into Network Contracts including BCBS CareFirst

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLabs Diagnostics, one of the country's fastest growing independent diagnostic laboratories, announced today their accreditation by the College of American Pathologists as well as entry into several in-network contracts including Blue Cross and Blue Shield CareFirst.

"These new network partnerships as well as recognition of our quality by the College of American Pathologists are key steps in our transition from a regional laboratory into a national reference laboratory," said Nick Mitilenes, President and Chief Operating Officer of MedLabs.

MedLabs' CareFirst participation includes PPO products in their entire service area which includes Maryland, Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia. MedLabs has also entered into other network contracts which cover all fifty states across a wide variety of insurance types.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, is recognized by the U.S. federal government as being equal-to or more-stringent-than their own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

MedLabs Diagnostics is one of the oldest, independent reference laboratories in the United States with headquarters in Cedar Knolls, NJ. The company provides a large, comprehensive menu of routine, STAT, esoteric, and proprietary tests, which has been created through 68 years of providing exceptional service to nearly all 50 states and industry-leading turnaround time. The team of professionals at MedLabs, with the help of highly innovative diagnostic tests and proprietary software, enable medical providers to tackle today's healthcare challenges and make a difference in the lives of millions of patients. For more information, please visit www.medlabsdiagnostics.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cap.org.

