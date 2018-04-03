MedLabs Diagnostics Completes Recapitalization with Caymus Equity Partners and PNC Mezzanine Capital

The transaction provides MedLabs with the necessary capital and resources to further grow its business through the expansion of its proprietary product portfolio in its existing and new geographic territories as well as future add-on acquisitions. MedLabs also intends to roll out new technology platforms and tools for its existing client base to further increase the impact a laboratory can have on patient outcomes in today's value-based healthcare market.

"We are very excited to find financial partners with similar values and proven track records as well as those with a commitment to help MedLabs achieve its goal of becoming a national reference laboratory," said Nick Mitilenes, recently appointed President of MedLabs. "The funding provided by Caymus and PNC will accelerate our current growth initiatives as well as allow for acquisition of other laboratories and healthcare companies in order for us to expand our footprint and further build our strategic position."

MedLabs, already one of the fastest growing independent clinical diagnostic laboratories, expects that this investment will fuel years of continued growth and innovation.

MedLabs Diagnostics is one of the oldest, independent reference laboratories in the United States with headquarters in Cedar Knolls, NJ. The company provides a large, comprehensive menu of laboratory-developed, esoteric, STAT and routine tests, which has been created through 67 years of providing exceptional service and industry-leading turnaround time. The team of professionals at MedLabs, with the help of highly innovative diagnostic tests and proprietary software, enable medical providers to tackle today's healthcare challenges and make a difference in the lives of millions of patients.

Caymus Equity invests in profitable companies focused on business and healthcare services as well as consumer and niche manufacturing with strong growth potential operating in the lower middle market. The cornerstone of their investment philosophy is to partner with talented management teams and invest in companies that have reached an inflection point and provide value capital to maximize growth opportunities. Similarly, PNC Mezzanine Capital has supported entrepreneurs in a wide range of industries, typically investing in companies with strong management teams, proven business models and stable cash flows with a clear avenue for growth.

