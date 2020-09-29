MedLaw Publishing is Offering a $1,000,000 Prize to the First Person to Identify an Honest U.S. Senator

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLaw Publishing's best-selling book "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground" details government corruption at the highest levels of government. Readers of the book are being challenged to find one U.S. Senator in the book that did not participate in the $70 billion dollar fraud or the theft of $70 billion from the American people. That lucky person will receive one million dollars.

Winners will be announced on New Years Day.

No purchase is necessary to enter. All participants need to send their responses to Capitol Hills Criminal Underground, Attention; Richard Lawless, 30279 Redding Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92563. Mail in entries must be postmarked no later than December 15, 2020. We will also accept entries by email at [email protected]. All entries must be received by midnight (Pacific Time) on December 31, 2020. The Winner or Winners will be announced on New Years Day. If there is more than one winner, the prize will be shared equally between all winning parties. Participants who have questions may reach out to the books author, Richard Lawless at 951-440-5230.

Amazon Books Link for "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground"

https://www.amazon.com/Capitol-Hills-Criminal-Underground-Exploration-ebook/dp/B07PVCZ8KN/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=capitol+hills+criminal+underground&qid=1601142840&s=digital-text&sr=1-1

Media contact:

Richard Lawless

[email protected]

1-951-440-5230

