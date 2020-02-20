MedLever Inc. and Legion Healthcare Partners Announce Partnership Agreement

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLever Inc. announced that it has signed an agreement with Legion Healthcare Partners to jointly provide technology solutions that advance workflow management, compliant billing documentation, revenue optimization, and simplified costing tools for radiation oncology. The partnership will provide straightforward solutions that solve every day operational issues resulting in improved efficiency, compliance, transparency, revenue and reduced operational costs.

Co-Founder, President and COO of Legion, Matthew Palmer, says: "Legion and MedLever share the vision of simplifying operations for oncology centers so that they are positioned for success with the shift to value-based payment models. This partnership delivers the first solution to the market that bridges the gap between operational and claims data, which is necessary to drive value for patients, providers and payers. The combination of the two companies' technologies create better transparency of operational key performance indicators that will help centers reduce cost by making informed decisions."

MedLever is dedicated to seamless interoperability between the software systems used in the clinic. With the integration of MedLever and Legion solutions, clinics have workflow automation as well as billing and coding audit tools to prepare for alternative payment models and other novel reimbursement approaches.

"Our solution has been in clinical use for over three years. Today, MedLever's workflow automation simplifies care management and workflow for thousands of patients. Our work with Legion will enable centers to explore revenue, direct labor cost, and financial margin at a patient level by coupling MedLever's automation with time driven activity-based costing (TDABC) and Legion's ClaimHealth® technology," said Jacob Philip, Founder and CEO of MedLever.

About Legion Healthcare Partners

Legion Healthcare Partners is a group of healthcare executives, clinical advisors and domain experts that provide development and management services for proton therapy and radiation oncology through the use of innovative strategies, technologies and data analytics. Legion provides a value-based approach powered by proprietary technology solutions to help manage healthcare providers financial health and operational efficiency. Legion Healthcare Partners is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.legionhp.com or email info@legionhp.com .

About MedLever Inc.

MedLever is a healthcare technology company that develops workflow automation solutions to simplify clinical activities, enhance patient engagement and promote clinical excellence in cancer care. The MedLever Platform™ helps clinicians collect, organize, and mobilize high-quality clinical data. MedLever is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.medlever.com or email info@medlever.com .

SOURCE MedLever

Related Links

www.medlever.com

