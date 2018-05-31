Medley Genomics Awarded NCI SBIR to Advance Development of Novel Data Analytics for Personalized Cancer Treatments

Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide. Recent advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapies have shown promising results in some patients. However, many patients develop resistance to targeted drugs resulting in relapse and it is difficult to predict whether immunotherapy will be effective for a particular patient. These challenges are a result of the fact that tumors are highly heterogeneous, with a tumor sample from a single patient containing a mixture of cancerous cells with different complements of mutations as well as normal (non-cancerous) cells. Medley Genomics' patented algorithms analyze and describe this diverse, heterogeneous mixture of tumor cells and their unique molecular underpinnings. The innovative algorithms and software were exclusively licensed for commercialization by Medley Genomics from Brown University based on the ground-breaking work of Professor Ben Raphael during his tenure at Brown and now continuing efforts at Princeton University. These insights are necessary for optimizing targeted and combination therapies, personalized cancer vaccines and immunotherapies to effectively treat the total disease burden and offer hope of lasting cures for patients.

"We are honored that Medley Genomics' work to realize the hope of lasting cures for cancer patients has been recognized by the NCI" said Dr. Patrice Milos, co-founder and CEO of Medley Genomics.

"This research is supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA224419. This content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health."

About Medley Genomics

Medley Genomics, Inc. located in Providence, RI, was founded in 2016 as a data science/ life sciences venture focused on defining genomic and epigenomic heterogeneity to address fundamental questions in complex disease, with an initial focus in oncology.

