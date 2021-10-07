Medley Raises $3.7M Seed Round Led By Andreessen Horowitz

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley , a platform for personal and professional growth, today announced their $3.7M funding round led by Connie Chan and Anne Lee Skates of Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Aglaé Ventures, Foundation Capital, artist Ciara Wilson, Away CEO and co-founder Jen Rubio, Peloton SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications Dara Treseder, and Sanyin Siang, the Executive Director of the Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics at Duke University, among other leading executives and entrepreneurs.

Founded by mother-daughter duo Edith Cooper and Jordan Taylor and launched in July 2020, Medley is a space for people to be intentional about their development and to learn from people with an array of life experiences. The platform includes personalized group coaching programs, original programming and content from experts in leadership, mindfulness, art, and more, and access to a diverse, engaged, and supportive community. Unlike many membership-based organizations, joining Medley does not require exclusive connections or credentials; it's about a shared commitment to growth.

This October, Medley is launching "Medley Moments", an online event series open to the public led by Medley's certified coaches and designed to help anyone who is navigating a transition, including relocating, career pivots, parenting, and more. For more information and to sign up, visit here . In January 2022, the company will roll out a new portal for members with a suite of digital tools and resources.

"Medley's mission is to create more inclusive opportunities for growth and connection," said Medley co-founder Jordan Taylor. "We're excited to use this funding to grow our team and enhance our technology, enabling us to scale and create an even more robust experience for our members."

Since its launch, Medley has developed an international membership base, with people from 15+ countries and 20+ states in the U.S. participating in virtual group coaching sessions. The company also launched a pilot partnership with LinkedIn that provided the Medley experience to their B2B customer Talent Partner network of HR and Recruiting professionals. NPS was over 99% and LinkedIn will be expanding the partnership in 2022.

"Professional and personal development and coaching is a large, increasingly digital space and one we've been watching for a while—even prior to Covid," said Connie Chan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Medley's approach to helping its members grow in both work and life, particularly during this global moment of change and transition, resonated with us. As founders, Edith and Jordan bring a powerful mix of experiences and strong existing networks, which we believe make them uniquely qualified to succeed in the space."

As a long-time executive at Goldman Sachs and current board member of Amazon and PepsiCo, among others, Edith Cooper has built her career on creating environments where people can perform to their potential. Her experience complements the insights her daughter Jordan Taylor brings from her time as Chief of Staff at media company Mic and working in small, collaborative groups as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and as a Baker Scholar at Harvard Business School.

"Over the last year, we've been amazed by the new ways people have been willing to be present and engage online," said Medley co-founder Edith Cooper. "With the help of our community and coaches, we've created safe spaces for meaningful connections and intentional growth, which are critical during this time of uncertainty and transition."

About Medley

Medley is a membership-based community that fosters professional and personal growth. Founded by mother-daughter duo Edith Cooper and Jordan Taylor and launched in July 2020, Medley brings together people from diverse backgrounds, but with similar goals and ambitions, to learn from one another in group sessions guided by certified coaches. For more information, visit www.withmedley.com .

