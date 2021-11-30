Medline and CURAD® Announce New Partnership with Illustrator and Artist Advocate Kendra Dandy

"We're so excited to be partnering with Kendra, bringing a colorful splash of fun to our classic adhesive bandage line," says Medline VP of Marketing Kim Washington. "Kendra has been an inspiration and champion to so many up-and-coming black artists and we're thrilled to join and support her in those efforts."

Dandy has been an outspoken advocate, particularly for up-and-coming African American artists and digital creators with a particular focus on helping them protect their copyrights. Her versatile designs have been featured across multiple product categories with notable brands such as Anthropologie, Sephora, Coach, Vans and more.

"I'm so happy to be joining CURAD on their new line of adhesive bandages. It's an opportunity for me to create something unique that stands out and can hopefully spark a conversation," says Dandy. "Having worked with a variety of retail brands, I love bringing something new and fun to this iconic product and first-aid category."

The new CURAD bandage line can be purchased at walmart.com and will feature the following:

CURAD Flex-Fabric™ material stretches and conforms to contours for flexible, comfortable

protection that moves with you.

CURAD Non-Stick Pad won't stick to wound and is two times more absorbent compared to dry weight.

4-sided seal keeps dirt and germs out.

The company plans to collaborate with Dandy on additional product lines in the future.

CURAD is a registered trademark of Medline, the nation's largest family-owned, privately held manufacturer and distributor of world-class medical products and proven clinical solutions for home, hospital, and long-term care.

About CURAD

Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

About Kendra Dandy:

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kendra Dandy specializes in both traditional and digital painting. She launched the Bouffants & Broken Hearts brand in 2012. Since then, her illustrations are a social media sensation and licensed worldwide in categories that include home decor, beauty, apparel, and lifestyle and now, first aid. Kendra's unique artwork continuously captures the attention of household name brands such as Anthropologie, Coach, Vans, Nike, Sephora, Estée Lauder, and Bobbi Brown, who have worked with her to create custom campaigns. She is a champion for up-and-coming artists and protecting the copyright of digital creators.

