Medline and Greenhealth Exchange Partner to Find New Ways to Advance Healthcare Sustainability

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and Greenhealth Exchange (GX), a group purchasing consortium for health systems, today announced a new partnership that will unite manufacturing and clinical expertise to drive innovation and bring green products to the healthcare marketplace.

The partnership will concentrate on creating environmentally friendly products that eliminate well-known chemicals of concern, such as formaldehyde, flame retardants, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from products providers use daily to care for patients. The collaboration will include insight from purchasing influencers and GX owners across the country, including Confluence Health, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Dignity Health, Gundersen Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic, Partners HealthCare and University of Vermont Health Network.

"Sustainability efforts are becoming a growing focus of healthcare's overall strategy, and procurement staff are particularly concerned with the materials that make up a product. This partnership offers the opportunity for our GX members, who are the users of the products, and Medline, who has extensive expertise in product development, to join together to accelerate the innovation of products that are healthier for patients and the environment," says Nancy Anderson, vice president of contracting, Greenhealth Exchange.

Hospitals produce more than 29 pounds of waste per bed per day. That is 5 million-plus tons of waste each year. Additionally, U.S. hospitals account for approximately one-tenth of the country's carbon dioxide emissions. In response, many hospitals are making changes to have a more positive environmental impact, including buying products that are safer on the planet and on people.

The product development process will involve the users of the product more integrally in every step of the process, from defining the need to selecting the materials, and testing the finished product to ensure it meets patients and staff needs.

"This partnership will help build consensus around what is considered environmentally friendly so that we are better able to serve health systems by creating products that are designed for their individual needs. As a manufacturer, we will be able to ensure the green component is maintained throughout the entire design process," says Francesca Olivier, senior director of innovation and corporate responsibility, Medline.

Medline is actively seeking innovative concepts for environmentally friendly, healthcare-related solutions. For more information and to submit an idea, visit https://www.medline.com/pages/innovation/.

Click here for an in-depth Q&A between Nancy Anderson and Francesca Olivier on the partnership between Greenhealth Exchange and Medline.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Greenhealth Exchange

Greenhealth Exchange (GX) is a Public Benefits Corporation structured as a purchasing cooperative created by Practice Greenhealth, Health Care Without Harm, and leading health systems deeply committed to environmental sustainability in health care. GX makes it easy to source products and services used in health care settings that are good for people, the planet and the bottom line. We work with our members to spark innovation in the supply chain: getting to next generation products, smarter and faster. www.GreenhealthExchange.com

