Medline Announces 2020 Community Impact Grant Program to Help Stimulate Health Equity

"Health outcomes for people living in vulnerable communities are significantly impacted as a result of factors like COVID-19 and an individual's social determinants of health, such as race, income, zip code or education level. Now more than ever, the well-being of our communities must be the top priority," says Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager, Medline. "Through collaboration with community experts, we can provide essential resources to help non-profit organizations address prevalent health challenges in under resourced areas."

Through August 31, non-profit organizations can visit the Community Impact Grant Program page to submit an application. To qualify, applications for the Community Impact Grant Program must address one of the following healthcare challenges: breast cancer awareness, heart disease, or population health.

Supporting the well-being of communities

2020 marks the third year of the Community Impact Grant Program to provide financial support to non-profit organizations committed to improving the well-being of communities across the countries. In 2019, Medline and the Medline Foundation provided grants to organizations focused on raising awareness around breast cancer and early detecting services, organizations providing access to transportation so they can receive medical services and organizations delivering healthcare to vulnerable community members, including at-risk youth and individuals experiencing homelessness. Learn more about some of the organizations that received grants in 2019 at https://newsroom.medline.com/releases/medline-awards-nonprofit-organizations-grants-to-tackle-breast-cancer-related-issues.

Read more about the grant program at https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/social-responsibility/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

