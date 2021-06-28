Medline Announces 2021 Community Impact Grant Program to Help Stimulate Health Equity

"Health outcomes for people living in vulnerable communities are significantly impacted as a result of factors like COVID-19 and an individual's social determinants of health, the economic and social conditions that influence a person's health status. Through collaboration with community experts, we can provide essential resources to help improve the well-being of people," said Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager at Medline. "This is, and always will be, our ongoing commitment to the community."

Now through August 27, non-profit organizations can visit the Community Impact Grant Program page to learn more about past grant recipients, or to submit an application. To qualify, applications must address one of the following healthcare challenges: chronic disease, breast cancer, or population health.

Four years of providing grants to support the well-being of communities

2021 marks the fourth year of the Community Impact Grant Program to provide financial support to non-profit organizations committed to improving the well-being of communities across the countries. In 2020, Medline and the Medline Foundation provided grants to organizations focused on food insecurity in vulnerable communities, support for virtual learning and their families struggling with lost wages, and increased early detection, prevention and/or treatment of breast cancer in low-income communities. One of the organizations is CASA Lake County, whose mission is to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system in Lake County, Illinois.

"The pandemic significantly impacted our organization, with more children needing protective services during the shelter in place. The Medline Community Impact Grant program made it possible for our organization to recruit, train and swear in 64 new volunteers to help serve more than 660 children," said Terri Greenberg, executive director of CASA Lake County.

To learn more about the organizations that received grants in 2020 or start the application process visit https://www.medline.com/pages/community-impact-grant/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

