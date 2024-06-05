Medline announces annual Environmental, Social, Governance report highlighting growth in 2023

Medline shows commitment to furthering a more sustainable and inclusive future with second annual global ESG report

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, today announced the release of its second annual ESG report. This report is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and responsible governance, and underscores 2023 achievements in its pursuit of creating a sustainable future for healthcare.

Medline's solar installation in Montgomery, N.Y.

"Medline is committed to delivering tangible progress across our efforts to be responsible stewards of the environment, improve social equity and maintain a culture of good corporate governance. In 2023, we enhanced ESG collaboration across all areas of our business to increase transparency and demonstrate results," shared Jim Boyle, CEO of Medline. "We're proud to showcase some of our accomplishments, like the completion of New York's largest rooftop solar installation and the expansion of our Oregon reprocessing facility, alongside the commendable volunteer efforts of our employees worldwide."

Medline continues to report on its ESG priorities under four pillars: climate resilience and environmental action, responsible products, people and communities and robust governance. These pillars are determined based on comprehensive assessments and reviews of ESG priorities to ensure consistent alignment with business activities and best practices.

Highlights in each pillar include:

Climate resilience and environmental action: Medline expanded greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data collection and completed significant renewable energy installations. In 2023, the company doubled its solar panel count by adding over 37,000 panels, including significant installations at its Montgomery, New York , and Uxbridge, Massachusetts locations.

Medline expanded greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data collection and completed significant renewable energy installations. In 2023, the company doubled its solar panel count by adding over 37,000 panels, including significant installations at its , and Uxbridge, locations. People and communities: Medline employees volunteered over 9,000 hours with 100+ non-profit partners, including a 5K for the organization Strides for Peace with participation from more than 600 employees who raised over $27,000 .

Medline employees volunteered over 9,000 hours with 100+ non-profit partners, including a for the organization Strides for Peace with participation from more than 600 employees who raised over . Responsible products : Medline reprocessed over 2.5M medical devices through its Medline ReNewal program's owned facilities and doubled the size of the Medline ReNewal plant, increasing capacity to reprocess medical devices that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

: Medline reprocessed over medical devices through its Medline ReNewal program's owned facilities and doubled the size of the Medline ReNewal plant, increasing capacity to reprocess medical devices that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Robust governance: Medline conducted 645 social audits and maintained a communication channel for both Medline employees and the employees in its value chain to raise concerns about ethics and compliance in the workplace.

In 2023, Medline furthered its commitment to data governance by investing in innovative technologies that enable accurate, consolidated reporting of global metrics and activities. These new data insights help develop a roadmap for results-driven goals that align with international standards and frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

"Our 2023 report is a testament to our commitment to ESG principles. It's a clear demonstration of how our continuous efforts to refine and innovate our ESG policies and practices are making a significant impact," said Francesca Olivier, vice president of ESG at Medline. "Our global teams are spearheading transformative changes across all our markets. Together, we are leveraging the power of relevant, market-specific ESG data to navigate our business towards a future that is not just successful, but also sustainable and equitable."

Medline's global ESG report encompasses strategies and programs across the 100+ countries and territories in which Medline operates. Review Medline's 2023 ESG Report and learn more about Medline's ESG efforts across the entire continuum of care by visiting www.medline.com/about-us/esg/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

