Medline Announces Expansion of Canadian Operations with Acquisition of Dufort et Lavigne Ltée

"Dufort et Lavigne lets us expand in Quebec with a local company that shares a similar history as a privately-held business that values integrity and flexibility for the customer," said Ernie Philip, president of Medline Canada. "It's a strategic fit with our plans to service more of the Canadian healthcare market, reaching more customers and offering more Medline products and solutions. We are pleased to move ahead with a company that can continue to be a part of the local community, and we anticipate many growth opportunities for the business and its employees."

Medline is a healthcare business that is the largest family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high quality medical supplies and solutions in the U.S. The company has global operations in 90 countries, annual sales of more than $10 billion US and more than 18,000 employees worldwide. At close, Dufort et Lavigne will continue to be led by Yves Dufort, president, who will report to Philip. Nicole St.-Germain, head of Sales for Dufort et Lavigne, also will continue in that role.

With its distribution center in Montreal, Dufort er Lavigne serves customers with a broad portfolio of medical, paramedical, dental, ambulatory and other specialty supplies. All of its 76 employees are based in Quebec.

"We have worked in partnership with Medline for more than a decade, and this is a natural next step for our customer needs and employee opportunities," said Dufort. "Medline brings a broader portfolio of products and solutions along with dedicated investment in our market. It is a great outcome for healthcare providers in Quebec."

Medline completed the share purchase agreement on June 6, 2018.

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

