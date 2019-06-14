Medline Announces First Infection Control Product EPA-registered to Kill Emerging Pathogen

"Candida auris has emerged as a new and alarming threat, and until now healthcare providers and environmental staff (EVS) had no proven tools to combat it. What we've shown with the Micro-Kill Bleach Germicidal wipes is an effective way to disinfect hospital surfaces, where C. auris tends to be persistence in the environment. Our goal is to take a proactive approach to combating this pathogen," says Rosie D. Lyles, MD, director of clinical affairs at Medline. "Through the collective work of Medline's infection prevention team, we've developed a way to effectively reduce cross contamination of C. auris using Micro-kill bleach and proper hand hygiene."

Medline is the first to bring to market a product approved to kill C. auris due to the long-term planning of a team of professionals across different Medline divisions dedicated to improving healthcare infection prevention and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.

"As an infection-prevention solutions provider, we are dedicated to staying on top of emerging pathogens and epidemiology trends. We identified C. auris as a potential threat more than two years ago after a handful of cases started to surface. At that time, the EPA had not yet developed a method to test the pathogen. We closely monitored the progress on the EPA testing methods so that as soon as it was made available, we were one of the first in line to get our Micro-Kill Bleach wipes tested," says Megan Henken, director of product management, Medline Textiles division.

After years of development and rigorous testing, EVS associates can now begin using the wipes as part of infection prevention-informed room turnovers and nurses can use them on medical equipment and high-touch surfaces. The announcement solidifies Micro-Kill Bleach Germicidal Bleach Wipes' place in Medline's industry-leading portfolio of infection prevention strategies and products.

Bolstering a comprehensive approach to infection prevention

The EPA's label approval of the Micro-Kill Bleach Germicidal Bleach Wipes in the fight against C. auris is just the latest development in Medline's industry-leading, comprehensive infection prevention approach. Combining hand hygiene, decolonization and environmental cleaning with products like Micro-Kill Beach Germicidal Bleach Wipes, Medline helps hospitals, long-term care facilities and other clinics across the country keep their patients and caregivers safe. The ERASE Pathogens program combines all these elements into a holistic program that helps reduce costly and dangerous hospital-acquired and surgical-site infections.

Learn more about how Medline is working to reduce the human and financial tolls of infection at https://www.medline.com/pages/clinical-expertise/infection-prevention/

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

* https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/candida-auris/c-auris-infection-control.html#disinfection – First to market claim substantiated through confirmation that no other products on the CDC's "K" list, which they recommend for disinfection of C.auris, have an EPA approved claim against C.auris.

