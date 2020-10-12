Medline Announces Launch of Remedy Dermatology Series Body Cream in a Tub

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Remedy® Dermatology Series today announced the launch of an all-new, long-lasting body cream in an easy-to-use 16 oz. tub. Specifically formulated for dry, dehydrated skin, the luxurious lotion contains a proprietary blend of botanical ingredients, including safflower oleosomes, blue-green Algae, green tea, clover flower and soy.

"This new body cream offers welcome relief to people who suffer from extremely dry, cracked and dehydrated skin," says board certified dermatologist and Medline Remedy consultant Dr. Jeanine Downie. "Equally important, it's free of 80 of the most common allergens that contribute to rashes and skin sensitivity - so it's both gentle and effective. I also love that it goes on rich and thick but still absorbs readily into the skin with no greasy residue."

Available at CVS, CVS.com and on Amazon, Remedy Dermatology Series Body Cream is formulated specifically by skin care specialists and helps skin stay hydrated while maintaining its natural defenses. Product benefits include the following:

Proprietary blend - Remedy Dermatology Series Body Cream in a tub contains a rich, revitalizing blend of humectants, manuka honey, natural oil emollients, ceramides and botanical nutrition

- Remedy Dermatology Series Body Cream in a tub contains a rich, revitalizing blend of humectants, manuka honey, natural oil emollients, ceramides and botanical nutrition Soothes, hydrates & moisturizes - Safflower oleosomes provide lasting moisturization with natural oils and antioxidants, including blue-green algae, green tea, clove flower and soy

- Safflower oleosomes provide lasting moisturization with natural oils and antioxidants, including blue-green algae, green tea, clove flower and soy Good for sensitive skin - Moisturizing body cream is free of common allergens found on the North American 80 Comprehensive Series (NAC-80) list of possible irritants to the skin

- Moisturizing body cream is free of common allergens found on the North American 80 Comprehensive Series (NAC-80) list of possible irritants to the skin Dermatologist tested - Hypoallergenic, pH balanced, and free of parabens and fragrance, with no aloe, phthalates, sulfates and petrolatum. For more information, visit Remedy.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Eiseman

Phone: 312.493.4347

Email: [email protected]

