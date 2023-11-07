Medline announces new prime vendor partnership with University of Utah Health

News provided by

Medline

07 Nov, 2023, 15:28 ET

Exclusive essential medical supplies distribution agreement servicing Mountain West region

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with University of Utah Health, a healthcare provider for the people of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, western Colorado, and much of Nevada and the only academic medical center in the Mountain West. Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions across University of Utah Health's inpatient acute care hospitals and outpatient network of physician offices and ambulatory surgery centers.

University of Utah Health's network of facilities will be serviced by Medline's recently opened 710,000-square-foot Salt Lake City, Utah, distribution center. The Salt Lake City facility is part of Medline's ongoing Healthcare Resilience Initiative, in which Medline has invested $2 billion since 2018 in domestic manufacturing, distribution, and IT to strengthen the country's healthcare supply chain.

"Medline is dedicated to providing excellent service to University of Utah Health and all healthcare providers in the region," said Nina Bowden, director of sales for Medline. "The opening of Medline's new distribution center in Salt Lake City is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its operations and being best equipped to serve more healthcare facilities across the continuum of care."

Through Medline's advanced analytics platform, University of Utah Health will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics, such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories. In addition, University of Utah Health will gain operational efficiencies through streamlined logistics and inventory management with the transition to Medline's Put Away Ready® lowest-unit-of-measure delivery system, which reduces labor effort and improves dock-to-stock time.

"At Medline, we take pride in being a critical partner to the healthcare systems we service, addressing challenges together with transparency and dedication to finding solutions," said Russ Parker, executive account director for Medline. "We are honored to have gained the confidence of University of Utah Health over the years, leading to this prime vendor agreement, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

SOURCE Medline

