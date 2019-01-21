Medline Awarded General Urology Agreement with Premier Inc.

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for General Urology with Premier Inc. Effective March 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the ERASE CAUTI Comprehensive Care Solution including all of its product bundles, Foley catheters and insertion trays, bladder scanners, the Men's Liberty Acute external catheter, intermittent catheters and trays, urine meters, drain bags, leg bags, securement devices, and irrigation syringes and trays.

"This leverages an existing contract we have with Premier for bladder scanners and expands it to include our comprehensive product offering," says Medline Urology Division President Sarah Dickinson. "We offer everything our customers need to provide exceptional, patient-centered care, from our ERASE CAUTI Standardization Bundle which was designed by nurses for nurses, to ensure proper insertion technique through its intuitive layout, to our bladder scanners with exclusive BladderPoint® technology, and a full range of supporting products and educational resources."

Between 12 and 16 percent of adult hospital inpatients will have an indwelling urinary catheter (IUC) at some time during their hospitalization, and each day the indwelling urinary catheter remains, a patient has a 3 to 7 percent increased risk of acquiring a catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI). The Medline Urology Team worked with clinical leaders in hospitals nationwide to develop an effective and easy-to-adopt process that combines clinical thinking with product and educational resources to help providers achieve their CAUTI prevention goals and drive sustainable practice change. The ERASE CAUTI Comprehensive Care Solution addresses four key areas: Discovery Assessment, Product Solutions, Education & Training, and Outcomes Reporting. Premier members will have access to all four aspects of the Solution as part of this new contract.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. To learn more, Premier members can go to www.Medline.com/erase-cauti.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

http://www.medline.com

