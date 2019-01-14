Medline Awarded Laboratory Distribution Agreement with Intalere

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products with patient-centered solutions, services and expertise across the continuum of care, today announced it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for laboratory distribution services with Intalere, effective January 1, 2019 for two years.

Intalere members already have access to competitive pricing through Medline as their primary medical distributor through a 4-year agreement renewed in February 2018. This new laboratory contract complements what is in place by extending this negotiated pricing to Intalere members that also select Medline to be their primary laboratory distributor.

With more than 40 distribution centers strategically located across the country, Medline offers Intalere members with hospitals, independent laboratories, and physician office laboratories access to a broad laboratory product portfolio from hundreds of manufacturers.

"This new contract comes at the request of members looking for a new laboratory distribution option," says Dan Johns, vice president, national accounts, Medline. "Members can now receive laboratory supplies on the same Medline trucks already delivering their medical supplies. We look forward to collaborating with Intalere members to balance their needs for clinical quality with savings and efficiency."

Learn more about Medline laboratory distribution capabilities at https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain/lab-distribution-solutions/.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company strategically supports nearly a third of the largest healthcare systems in the United States as an exclusive prime vendor and has experienced year-over-year distribution growth for more than a decade. Customers across the continuum of care have access to 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 dedicated sales representatives. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the operational health of America's healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers' individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare's nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. Visit www.intalere.com to learn more.

