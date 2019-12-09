Medline Awards Five Community Health Centers Grants to Improve Patient Care

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and the Medline Foundation have awarded five community health centers grants to improve patient care and increase access to quality healthcare. The recipients are federally-qualified health centers that serve a large number of underserved and uninsured/underinsured communities. Each are working to address prevalent health concerns, from diabetes to barriers to care like transportation.

Medline will award recipients $50,000 in total through its Community Impact Grant Program for Community Health Centers. The company launched this grant program earlier this year to award organizations that offer results-driven solutions for their community.

"The five organizations awarded grants in this giving cycle help communities to be more resilient, sustainable and reach their full health potential. They support healthcare in both from rural areas and big cities. Whether they are helping in rural areas or big cities, the work they do isn't easy. We are gratified we can help them continue positively impacting the lives of patients and their families," said Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager at Medline.

Awardees include the following organizations:

Community HealthNet (CHN) – CHN is a federally-qualified health center annually serving over 20,000 patients in Gary, Indiana. The Medline Foundation grant will help CHN better serve patients with diabetes, a medical condition which can lead to poor health outcomes, if not properly managed. Funds will go towards purchasing remote patient monitoring devices for CHN's newly created Diabetes Patient Management Program, a group-styled intervention approach to help patients better manage their diabetic and other chronic medical conditions.

Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago (IWS) – IWS is a full-service community-based clinic that offers a board range of medical, behavioral health, and child development services to over 14,000 patients annually. Support from the Medline Foundation will support services for children with or at-risk of developmental delays through its Child-centered and Advanced Therapies (CHAT) program.

Osceola Community Health Services (OCHS) – OCHS provides access to healthcare for low-income, uninsured, underinsured and insured patients residing in Florida's Osceola and surrounding counties. In addition to its seven health centers, OCHS operates a mobile van program to bring their services to underserved areas of the county. The Medline Foundation grant will help OCHS extend the reach of their mobile van and increase patients' access to care, particularly for those who lack access to reliable transportation.

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center – Virginia Garcia is the largest nonprofit community health center in Oregon. The Medline Foundation grant will enhance services at Virginia Garcia through the purchase of new medical sterilization equipment and blood pressure cuffs, and through staff training enrichment. This grant will ensure their ability to continue providing high quality health care access to the 48,000+ patients they serve each year.

Vista Community Clinic (VCC) – VCC cares for over 65,000 patients annually, including over 2,000 pregnant women, across three counties of California. Some of these women face significant barriers in accessing their appointments. Support from the Medline Foundation will help VCC launch a pilot program to test how effective the UberHealth app is in helping pregnant women take part in VCC's Comprehensive Perinatal Support Program. The program, which include scheduled appointments, helps patients be better informed and supports healthy pregnancies and birth outcomes for babies and mothers.

Medline's Community Impact Grant Program includes grants for community health centers and organizations tackling breast cancer-related issues. In 2019, the Medline Foundation will have awarded $250,000 total through these grants. Visit the Community Impact Grant Program website to learn more about all grant recipients and how to apply.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

https://www.medline.com

