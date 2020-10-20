Medline Awards Grants to 13 Organizations Dedicated to Community Health

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has awarded 13 non-profit organizations as part of its annual Community Impact Grant Program. The organizations receiving grants support programs focused on breast cancer awareness and help vulnerable members of the population, including victims of domestic violence, at-risk youth and individuals with developmental disabilities.

"With so much uncertainty during the pandemic, the well-being of our communities is even more paramount," said Karen Frey, Medline's senior philanthropy manager. "We're providing resources to help non-profit organizations stimulate health equity and improve population health in under-resourced areas."

Medline's Community Impact Grant Program targets organizations that are addressing social determinants of health, such as access to nutritious food, training and education and transportation. Among the recipients are organizations giving elderly adults free transportation to medical appointments, training at-risk adult on new job skills and giving low-income families care kits for their newborns.

Here is how all of this year's recipients will use Medline's grants:

As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three of the organizations will leverage their grant money to raise awareness:

Gilda's Club South Florida will use funds to expand Women of Color: Strengthened by Action , an initiative to raise awareness around breast health and encourage follow-up action among women of color.

will use funds to expand , an initiative to raise awareness around breast health and encourage follow-up action among women of color. Rutgers University Foundation will use funds to support educational health sessions on breast cancer awareness, physical activity and nutrition within low-income communities.

will use funds to support educational health sessions on breast cancer awareness, physical activity and nutrition within low-income communities. Susan G. Komen Oregon and SW Washington will use funds to collect key healthcare data among African American communities to help reduce deaths associated with a breast cancer diagnosis.

